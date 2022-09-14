At left, Cotter High School's sophomore Sonja Semling won the La Crescent “Crazy Buffalo” Invitational last week. At right, Cotter junior John Fritts came in second in the boys’ race behind Wabasha-Kellogg High School’s Cole Arens. The Cotter boys and girls cross country teams both won in the team scoring. On the boys’ side, Lewiston-Altura High School took second, and Wabasha-Kellogg finished fourth. Lewiston-Altura’s girls’ team finished fourth.
