The Winona State University (WSU) men's basketball team put together a solid first half of basketball on Saturday and found themselves leading the University of Sioux Falls (USF) by four points at the halftime break on the Cougars home court. Unfortunately, USF heated up in the second half and pulled away from the Warriors, dealing WSU a 71-57 setback on Saturday.
The Warriors (6-4, 3-4 conference) received a double-double effort from Luke Martens and saw Alec Rosner add 15 points to the Winona State scoreline, but a tough afternoon from behind the arc allowed Sioux Falls to claim the South Division win on their home floor.
Martens had 17 points and 10 rebounds for WSU in one of his strongest overall outings this year. Currently on the season, Martens has 75 boards in 10 games, with teammate Connor Drew second on the squad with 41.
As at team, however, Winona State was just 2-of-15 from three-point territory in the game, including an 0-for-6 mark in the second half. Overall, the Warriors hit 22-of-57 and were 11-of-16 from the charity stripe, including Rosner at a perfect 6-of-6. Both Carson Arenz and Nick Klug blocked a Cougar shot in the game.
A second-half surge by the Cougars was led by Matt Cartwright with 24 points; Cartwright's hot hand notched 31 points the night before against Upper Iowa. The Cougars' Chase Grinde had 14 rebounds and 14 points, while USF owned a team advantage of 44-30 on the boards. Eleven of USF's rebounds were at the offensive end of the floor, where they accumulated 15 second-chance points.
Winona State will now return home for a pair of contests on home hardwood, as the Warriors welcome Wayne State College on Friday, Dec.17, and Augustana University on Saturday, Dec. 18. Tip-off against the WSC Wildcats is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, while the Warriors and the Vikings will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.
