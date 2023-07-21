by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
Lindsay Cunningham added another impressive individual accolade to her resume, while seven Winona State University (WSU) track and field student-athletes were named to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCA) All-Academic Team, as announced by USTFCCCA on Thursday, July 13.
Lindsay Cunningham was named the 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Outdoor Track and Field National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year. Cunningham, who maintained a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.0, swept the distance titles at the 2023 NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships with victories in both the 5000 meters and 10,000 meters. The announcement on Thursday marked the first time in WSU program history that an athlete from Winona State has been named National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year in outdoor track and field.
Joining Cunningham and her historic award, Kaylee Beyer, Regan Feit, Alyssa Larson, Xana Leum, Hanna Reichenberger, and Brooklyn Schyvinck also were named to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Track and Field All-Academic list. The criteria to be named a NCAA Division II All-Academic Athlete includes having a GPA of a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale through the end of the semester of competition. Student-athletes must have also completed at least 24 semester hours/36 quarter hours through the end of the semester of competition at the institution.
