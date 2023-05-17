Winona State University’s (WSU) national champion distance runner Lindsay Cunningham set a conference record in the 5,000-meter run and the WSU women took third as a team at last weekend’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Track & Field Championship in St. Paul, Minn.
Cunningham obliterated the record and the competition as she crossed the line in 15:48.64 minutes, 58 seconds faster than the second-place runner and 46 seconds faster than the previous record set in 2018. Cunningham also won the 10,000-meter race, in which she is the defending national champion, with a time of 35:06.41, not quite fast enough to beat her own record set last year.
Winona State sophomore Brooklyn Schyvinck earned second place in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the line just 0.36 seconds behind the first-place runner.
Taylor McKenna claimed second for the Warriors in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:56.93), and WSU’s 4-by-400-meter relay squad of Regain Reit, Lainey Lipschultz, Alyssa Larson, and Schyvinck took third.
Senior Xana Leum earned second in the triple jump, clearing 11.84 meters, followed by sophomore teammate Hanna Reichenberger in third (11.80).
All together, Winona State earned 82 points to take third. Minnesota State University, Mankato dominated the competition with 272 points, and Augustana University took second with 95.
