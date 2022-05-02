Winona State University distance runner Lindsay Cunningham continued her amazing run in the 2022 outdoor track and field season, competing in the 112th Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.
Cunningham won the women's seeded 5,000 meters with a personal-best time of 16:05.36 minutes, setting a new Winona State record in the event.
Cunningham owned the previous record of 16:14.34, set on March 11 at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. Cunningham became the first NCAA Division II female athlete to win the event at Drake Relays since 1980 and elevated herself to the number 26 outdoor competitor in division history.
Cunningham earned 2021 NCAA Division II All-America honors in December with a seventh-place finish at the national meet and claimed 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor track and field All-American status with a fifth-place finish in the women's 5,000 meters in the NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships.
The Drake Relays is an outdoor track and field event held in Des Moines, Iowa, in Drake Stadium on the campus of Drake University. Billed as America's Athletic Classic, it is regarded as one of the top track and field events in the United States. In 2020, the Drake Relays was named a Silver Level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour, one of only two competitions in the United States to earn Silver Level status.
