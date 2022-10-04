by DONNY NADEAU, SMU sports information director
It's been said that history has a way of repeating itself.
And you aren't going to get any argument from the Saint Mary's University (SMU) and Concordia College women's soccer teams.
The Cardinals entered their Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) showdown against Concordia on Saturday having won three straight against the Cobbers — all by one goal. In fact, each of the last six meetings between the two teams have been settled by one goal or less, with SMU going 3-2-1 in those six contests.
Make that seven straight meetings.
And four straight Cardinal victories.
Haddy Falkman scored a pair of second-half goals, including the game-winner with 17 minutes remaining in regulation to lift the Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the Cobbers.
After a scoreless first half, the Cardinals struck first, as Falkman took a feed from Lauren Ashe and lifted a shot past Concordia goalkeeper Kaitlin Petrich to give SMU a 1-0 lead 17 minutes into the second half.
Concordia didn't wait long to tie things up again, scoring its lone goal of the game just two minutes after Falkman's initial tally.
The Cardinal 1-2 punch of Falkman and Ashe, however, wasn't finished, as the two hooked up again — with Falkman cashing in on a second Ashe helper to give Saint Mary's the lead for good.
Alexis Nguyen did her part in goal, stopping three of the four shots she faced, while Petrich made five saves on seven shots in goal for the Cobbers
The Cardinals (2-2-1 MIAC, 4-4-1 overall) are back in action on Wednesday, when they step out of play to host University of Wisconsin-Stout in a 4 p.m. non-conference contest at Ochrymowycz Field.
