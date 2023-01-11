The Winona State University (WSU) women’s basketball team got a precious conference win on Saturday, topping the Bemidji State University (BSU) Beavers 76-63.
The two teams were evenly matched through most of the first half before a string of baskets by Lauren Fech and Alex Dornfeld in the final two minutes of the second quarter put WSU up 36-29. From that point on, there was no catching the Warriors as they cruised to a 22-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter. The Beavers did their best to chip away at that advantage, but Fech, Dornfeld, and Caitlin Riley kept the game out of reach for BSU.
Winona State hit 48 percent of its shots and was 9-for-12 from the charity stripe compared to 41 percent and 1-for-5 for BSU. Fech scored a career-high 25 points for the Warriors, and Dornfeld (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Ava Sergio (13 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Riley scored 13 points on the night.
The Warriors are now 9-7 overall (3-7 conference). They will travel to St. Cloud and Duluth, Minn., this weekend for conference matchups.
