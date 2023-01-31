Lauren Fech went on a 22-point tear for the Winona State University (WSU) women’s basketball team last Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory over Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM). The Moorhead Dragons won 66-54, holding onto a midway lead to outlast the Warriors.
Four three-pointers by Fech gave WSU an eight-point lead late in the first quarter, but after a Moorhead timeout, the Dragons came back focused and WSU missed a series of shots, surrendering the advantage to MSUM, 21-16, by the end of the first.
From there, the Warriors were playing catchup as Moorhead maintained a double-digit lead throughout the remainder of the game. With three minutes left, a pair of free throws from WSU’s Malia Nelson narrowed the MSUM lead to 11 points, but it was too late for the Warriors, as a couple of missed threes followed by defensive rebounds for MSUM ran down the clock.
Fech had her second-best night of the season, however, with 22 points. She went 4-for-8 on three-point attempts and had three rebounds and two steals. It’s her third 20-point-plus game of the year. Alex Dornfeld had eight rebounds and eight points for the Warriors.
WSU (10-12 overall, 4-12 conference) will host Augustana University on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at McCown Gym.
