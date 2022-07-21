The Saint Mary's University men's and women's tennis teams proved they were a multitalented group – not only excelling on the tennis courts, but in the classroom as well.
On Wednesday, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced its All-Academic Awards, as both Cardinal teams, and 15 individuals, collected all-academic honors.
The Saint Mary's women's tennis team, which boasted a combined 3.63 grade-point average was among 125 Division III programs the ITA recognized for GPAs above a 3.20, while the Cardinal men's team — owners of a 3.48 GPA — was one of 125 men's squads.
Individually, nine members of the Cardinal women's team and five from the men's team, landed individual academic honors, compiling GPAs above a 3.50.
Kailee Johnson, Sarrianna Hoffer, Kennedy Morgan, Zoie Becker, Maddie Dosser, Emily Henderson, Peyton Buerman, Ella Boomgaarden, and Natalie Peterson collected all-academic honors for the SMU women, with Josh Janssen, Matt Besek of Winona, Brendon Raabolle, Peter Quinn), Tucker Stene, and Caden Rodning earned the award for the Cardinal men.
The ITA accolades were the latest academic honors for the Cardinals, who had nine individuals — Dosser, Henderson, Boomgaarden, Becker, Peterson, and Johnson for the women, and Janssen and Besek for the men — who were all named Academic All-MIAC in late June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.