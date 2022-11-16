By Chris Mayer, coach
Redemption is such a sweet taste. After the 2020 COVID season that prevented a full season and state meet and an unfortunate disqualification that took the wind out of our sails last year, the Winhawk Ladies Swim and Dive team had a Section Finals meet that goes down as one of the program’s best performances of all time! We had some incredible performances, qualified five individuals in two relays and four individual events, and ended the meet in a tie for fourth place.
Final team scores were: New Prague 371.5, Mankato West 339, Red Wing 280.5, Mankato East and Winona 264, Austin 225, Saint Peter 220, Tri-City United 101, Faribault 68, Albert Lea 66.
We always begin with a strong medley; however, this medley wasn’t just strong. This was four She-Hulks taking the blocks and ready to go after the strongest teams in Section 1A. We were seeded fifth coming out of prelims, but our girls had a state berth and a top three finish in their sights. Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, and Ava Pike gave a performance that is now the number-three all-time for Winona and almost earned second place, finishing third with a new state cut time of 1:51.72. New Prague, who took second, was .04 ahead of us.
In the 200 Freestyle, Olivia Teichroew raced hard with the leaders and dropped another full second to go from the 15th seed to finish in 12th with her 2:11.45. Maddie Modjeski swam a beautiful race and finished with a time that would have earned her fourth in the finals heat (2:06.72). It is also the 21st fastest time in the Winona record books.
Grace Nelson swam a strong race and won us another consolation heat as she finished in ninth place in the 200 individual medley with her 2:25.88. Grace was just off her best time, but for a girl who was sick with the flu earlier this week, we are so very proud of her for swimming through the body aches and tiredness, and demonstrating what it means to be a captain and leader – sacrifice of yourself for the good of the team.
In the finals heat, Abby raced with Olivia Leonard from Mankato West, one of the fastest girls in the 200 individual medley in the state, and earned second place and a state berth with her 2:15.27! That time puts her at third all-time behind the two most decorated women in Winona swimming history – Abbey Staats and Brita Benson. That’s quite the company to keep!
Ava anchored the medley relay, but now it was time for her to chase after the 50 freestyle’s 24.99 cut time. Ava was the second of three athletes sick this week with the flu, but that did not set her back and only fueled the fire to give everything. She dove in, hit a great stroke rate, and flipped at the 25 in 12.12 seconds. She turned on the jets to bring it home, finishing fifth in 24.94 seconds, earning herself a state berth and the number eight swim all-time!
Diving took place on Thursday at Mankato East, and we had two individuals score quite high in a very strong, competitive Section 1A diving. Calla Pike, who has been performing double duty as a diver and breaststroke swimmer for us dove a new personal best and earned herself the number nine all-time with a score of 293.95! Ayanna King had a great meet but ended up on the bubble, just missing the top four and qualifying for the state meet, taking fifth with her 337.95. A great season and incredible performances, but one that ends on a slightly bitter note. Knowing Ayanna though, this will only fuel that drive to do even better next year and earn that state berth!
Makayla and Harper were back in action again, this time in the 100 butterfly. In finals Makayla dropped more time and moved up one spot to earn sixth place with her 1:05.09 finish, the new number 15 all-Time! Harper also had the flu, but the dedicated captain and leader was willing to suffer through all of it for her teammates. Harper struggled a bit in the 100 butterfly, adding a bit of time to finish fourth in 1:03.71, but secretly, I think she was just saving some energy for the two incredibly large races coming up later.
Ava was back in action in the 100 freestyle chasing after a tough state cut time of 54.50. Ava just missed adding her name to that list; however, she did drop time and moved up in placings as she took sixth with her 55.11, which is now the number nine all-time.
Three athletes dove in for the 500 freestyle. Kenley Jacobs was seeded 16th and knew that she could do no worse. With that mindset, she decided to go out at hard as she could, and she finished just above her seed time in 5:57.87 and held her placing. This was a growth moment for her, and I know that in another year, we are going to see her crush this time and be ready to score some big points for her team. Grace was up next and continued to push through the body aches and head congestion, earning herself a medal and an eighth-place finish with her 5:49.24. Our third athlete in the 500, Maddie, continued her impressive day as she dropped time and finished fourth in the event with her 5:36.57.
Grace and Maddie joined up with Olivia and Piper Jones to absolutely crush all expectations in the 200 freestyle relay. These four girls dropped the most time of any team in finals (2.34 seconds) and swam a 1:47.03, earning themselves seventh place.
Erica Beckman learned what happens when you’re fully rested and tapered in the 100 backstroke: You go faster than you ever have before and you get to the wall fast! Erica had an incredible swim and was a bit tight to the walls on her turns, but knows now how to prepare for next year when she’s going to crush this race at sections! She dropped time, swimming a 1:07.98 and earning 12th! Up next, it was Harper’s turn to shine in the 100 backstroke. Harper was third last year and just missed qualifying for state. This year that wasn’t going to happen. She was out fast, in second place through the first 75 yards. This is where it’s a decision by the athlete: How long can you hurt and keep pushing? The last 25 yards of that race had to be the toughest yards of her life thus far, but she persevered! Harper touched third in 1:00.97 — a 10th of a second behind first — swimming under the state cut time and earning herself a trip to state!
We knew going into the season Abby could perform well in the 100 breaststroke during the season, but there was the question of what can she do at sections. We found out Friday: She can destroy the state cut time and inch closer to the Winona High record. Abby finished second in the event with a 1:07.90, the third fastest all-time for Winona.
In the 400 freestyle relay, I said that with our prelim finishing time of 3:53, the state cut of 3:44.83 was within reach. While tired from all of their prior races and success, Ava, Maddie, Harper, and Abby knew deep down that they could push harder than they ever had to show that this Winona team is finally ready to take the next steps toward greatness. Ava led the way and was racing Mankato West’s top girl, finishing right with West in 55.34. Maddie was second and continued our pursuit of that cut time. Maddie’s previous best was a 57.91, but she crushed a 56.38! Harper took over in the third leg. Tired and sore from her 100 backstroke effort, Harper knew that she had to give everything left in her body to help the girls be close. She hit the exact same time as Maddie, 56.38, and now it was time to turn it over to Abby in our anchor leg. Abby was a little behind Mankato West and slightly ahead of New Prague’s top sprinter, Taylor Bassett. At the 50, Taylor caught Abby, but if you know Abby, she is never one to back down from a race. This was a hair-splitting race over the last 50 yards and Abby kept up with Taylor, swimming a 55.78 and touching the wall in 3:43.88! She earned the state cut and the number six time in Winona history.
Wow, what a day! This is what we have been waiting for; athletes such as Ava, Harper, Grace, Ayanna, Abby, Makayla, and Maddie believing that they can be more than they ever imagined. They’re inspiring their teammates, and these great thoughts will spread like wildfire and will yield incredible success for years to come. I can’t wait to see what these girls do next week at the Class A State Championship. Prelims are on Wednesday and Thursday with finals on Friday. Look out, Minnesota, the Winona girls are coming and this is just the beginning!
