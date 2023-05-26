by CHRIS ROGERS
Records were snapped like Kit Kat bars in Thursday’s Big 9 Track and Field Championship meet. Twenty-one facility records were broken at Winona’s Paul Giel Field. Amid the historic competition, the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) girls’ track team took fourth, and four Winhawks — Adrianna Brenengen, Devin Filzen, Brayden Draheim, and Shay Berlin-Burns — became conference champions.
WSHS Activities Director Casey Indra joked about how he had just cleaned and replaced the record board at the stadium. Now he has some more changes for it. “The track was fast yesterday,” he said. Eleven facility records were set in the girls’ meet and 10 in the boys’.
“Yesterday was an amazing day of track and field,” WSHS Head Coach Jed Reisetter said. “We are fortunate to be in such a competitive conference with such great athletes and well-coached teams. The many facility records broken during the day are a testament to the level of competition.” He continued, “The fourth-place finish from the girls was wonderful. It further validates the strength of the girls squad across the board. In each discipline, we have quality athletes that are capable of scoring big points for the team.” Beyond the top finishes, many Winhawks turned in season or lifetime best performances, he added.
Draheim sprinted to victory and set a new track record in the 400 meters, completing the race in 49.61 seconds. Reisetter said that was the second-fastest time in school history at any facility, and pointed out that “it took all of that to edge out a victory,” as Faribault’s JJ Schrot was on Draheim’s heels, just one-tenth of a second slower. Drahiem also took third in the boys’ triple jump.
The Winhawks’ Devin Filzen set a new record in the 800-meter wheelchair race, with a time of 2:24.82 minutes. Filzen took first place in that race as well as the 100- and 200-meter wheelchair sprints.
Brenengen won the girls’ 200-meter dash in just 25.89 seconds and took third in 100 meters. “Adri had a really strong last 40 meters in the 200 to pull ahead of a wave of quality competitors,” Reisetter said.
Reisetter said Berlin-Burns came off a disappointing discus throw — she still placed third — to win the shot put, throwing a personal best of 37 feet and 1.50 inches.
The Winhawks will compete in sectionals in Lakeville, Minn., next week. “Based on the performances at the meet yesterday, we are excited about what the section meet could bring,” Reisetter said. “We feel fortunate to have been tested by the level of competition in our conference and look forward to the opportunities remaining this season.”
Other top Winhawk finishers:
- Bucknam, Draheim, Loos, Schultz — 4x400 relay — 2nd
- Alexis Urbick — 300-meter hurdles — 3rd
- Graner, Kronebusch, Langowski, Maurud — 4x100 relay — 3rd
- Brenengen, Burke, Gilmer, Ellenburg — 4x200 relay — 3rd
- Chloe Fratzke — high jump — 3rd
Additional facility records set:
- Thomas Lamkin, Red Wing — 200 meters — 21.97
- Ryan Gwaltney, Mayo High School — 400 meters — 4:21.28
- Green, Rud, Kirby, Smith, Mankato West — 4x100 — 1:29.00
- Maclean, Jenkels, Thom, Brauer, Mankato East — 4x800 — 7:57.63
- Justin Gleason, Owatonna — long jump — 23’07”
- Nathan Nelson, Century High School — pole vault — 15’10”
- Torasbjorn Lunaas, Stewartville — discus — 172’07”
- Hannah Hanson, Mayo High School — 100 meters — 14.73
- Omoijuanfo, Habberstad, Gerhard, Lund, Century High School — 4x100 — 48.88
- Henning, Henkels, Wolle, Schulz, Mankato East — 4x800 — 9:39.55
- Rylie Hanson, Mankato East — long jump — 18’2.5”
- Rylie Hanson, Mankato East — pole vault — 12’00” (tie)
- Elise Jensen, Century High School — discus — 137’00”
- Adalyia Borgmeier, Mankato East — 100-meter wheelchair — 19.34
- Adalyia Borgmeier, Mankato East — 200-meter wheelchair — 34.60
- Adalyia Borgmeier, Mankato East — 800-meter wheelchair — 2:18.15
- Madison Harbarth, Mankato East — shot put wheelchair — 14’7”
- Madison Harbarth, Mankato East —discus wheelchair — 32’4”
