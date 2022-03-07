Four Winona State University gymnasts have qualified for the 2022 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) National Championships to be held at Ithaca College on Saturday, March 26, in Ithaca, N.Y.
Bryce Stoltz and Kaitlyn West will both compete in the NCGA all-around competition and will be joined by teammates Kennedy O'Connor (vault) and Izzy Kropiwiec (floor) who qualified in their individual events. For Winona State, the trip to the NCGA Nationals marks a return to the highly competitive stage after a two-year absence due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
At Ithaca College, the event will begin at 2 p.m. EST in the Ben Light Gymnasium. Livestreaming of the event will be available on FloGymnastics. There will be a fee from FloGymnastics to gain access to watch and additional information about live streaming of the championship can be accessed at flosports.link/3Ezd3Al.
Under first-year head coach Stephanie Geislinger, the Warriors competed in seven regular season competitions, including a home season-opening dual victory over Hamline University on January 21. At the WIAC Championships last Saturday, Winona State was sixth among eight teams, earning 186.225 in the event held at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. UW-Oshkosh won the team title with a score of 192.300.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
