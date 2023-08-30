Up against 10 other schools and over 125 runners from across the region, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (G-E-T) High School’s Adrianna Rotering took seventh place at the Gale Johnson Kickoff cross country meet in West Salem, Wis., last Saturday. Rotering crossed the line in 21:18.90 minutes in the girls’ 5K.
Both the boys’ and girls’ squads claimed ninth overall, with Xander Burmeister leading the way for the boys with a time of 18:18 minutes flat (20th place).
