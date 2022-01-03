The Goodhue (Minn.) High School boys basketball team defeated Cotter High School, 51-37 in the 2021 Lewiston Auto Holiday Basketball Classic.
Dayne Wojick and Adam Poncelet paced Goodhue, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively. Will Opsahl added nine to the Goodhue effort, knocking down two three-pointers in the game.
For Cotter, Vanya Schulz led the way with nine points. Luke Gardner and Payton Weifenbach both had five points each.
