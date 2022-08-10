Submitted photo

From left are team members (front row) Jensyn Storhoff, Lavin LeJune, Staytlen Seefeldt, Macy McNally, Makayla Steffes, and Jillian Fitzgerald; (back row) Coach Mike Steffes, Coach Mitch Grossell, Lauren Kreckow, Gracyn Hamernik, Ava Hamsund, Olivia Poulin, Avery Engbrecht, Coach Gary Hoeppner, and Coach Chris Hamsund. Not pictured is Ella Babcock.