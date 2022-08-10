Goodview Sandlot 2022

Submitted photo

 

From left are team members (front row) Jensyn Storhoff, Lavin LeJune, Staytlen Seefeldt, Macy McNally, Makayla Steffes, and Jillian Fitzgerald; (back row) Coach Mike Steffes, Coach Mitch Grossell, Lauren Kreckow, Gracyn Hamernik, Ava Hamsund, Olivia Poulin, Avery Engbrecht, Coach Gary Hoeppner, and Coach Chris Hamsund. Not pictured is Ella Babcock.

The 16U Goodview Sandlot softball team just recently concluded their 2022 summer season, taking fourth place out of 114 teams in the North American Fastpitch Association Northern National Tournament. The team went 9-2 in the tournament, winning against teams from across the Midwest. Goodview was beat out late on Sunday, July 31, by the eventual champions, MidWest Sluggers (Quad Cities), in a seesaw game, finally losing late, 6-3. The loss put an end to an incredible summer season, as the Sandlot team finished with a record of 35 wins, four losses, and one tie. 