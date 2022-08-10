The 16U Goodview Sandlot softball team just recently concluded their 2022 summer season, taking fourth place out of 114 teams in the North American Fastpitch Association Northern National Tournament. The team went 9-2 in the tournament, winning against teams from across the Midwest. Goodview was beat out late on Sunday, July 31, by the eventual champions, MidWest Sluggers (Quad Cities), in a seesaw game, finally losing late, 6-3. The loss put an end to an incredible summer season, as the Sandlot team finished with a record of 35 wins, four losses, and one tie.
