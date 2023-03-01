After winning the section championship, the Winona-Cotter gymnastics team placed 7th overall at the state tournament last week, and Winhawk Natalya Franz took fifth place in the uneven bars and seventh in the vault.
Franz, a senior, got an average score of 9.375 in the uneven bars, just 0.2 points behind first place. Winona sophomore Nevaeh Mitchell earned 12th place in that event and 17th in all-around. Savannah Gabel took 21st place in all-around.
Hanahlei Hocum, Ashlie Kronebusch, Makenna Schroeder, and Pippa Serleth also contributed to the Winhawks’ seventh place finish as a team. The Winona squad scored particularly well in the vault and floor events.
