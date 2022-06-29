Hauser undefeated in North American jiu-jitsu championship

On Wednesday, June 1, Noah Hauser, of Winona, competed in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) North American Masters International Championship in Long Beach, Calif. Representing Team Rodrigo Vaghi and Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona, Noah took first place, winning all of his matches. With this win and his recent success at IBJJF American Nationals, No Gi Worlds, Masters Worlds, Oklahoma City Open, New Orleans Open, and Chicago Open, Hauser is now the number-one ranked athlete in his division, in both Gi and No Gi, in the world.
