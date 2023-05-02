In a defensive showdown, the Cotter High School softball team came back to win 3-2 over the Chatfield Gophers last Friday.
Savy Repinski broke open the scoring for the visiting Ramblers with a run in the first inning, but Chatfield matched that tally and scored again in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.
When Madison Hazelton stepped to the plate in the fifth, there were two outs and two on. In a game-winning play, she ripped a single that scored Repinski and Camrie Macal to put Cotter up 3-2. “Hazleton then shut the door in the pitching circle to pick up the win,” Coach Pat Bowlin wrote after the game. Hazelton held the Gophers off for two more innings, giving up just three hits over the game and striking out eight.
Chatfield pitcher Claire Springer also played well, earning eight strikeouts, giving up just two earned runs, and picking up an RBI.
