The 2021 Lewiston Auto Holiday Basketball Classic runs December 27-30 at Winona State University. This year’s event includes 26 varsity games of boys and girls high school basketball, played over the four days. All games will be played on campus at Winona State University in McCown gymnasiums. Tickets will be available for sale day at the door and cost $9 for adults, $5 for students/seniors. All proceeds from the event going to support the Warrior Club general scholarship fund. Winona State requires masks to be worn indoors.
Wednesday - December 29, 2021
- 9:30 a.m. — Game 14 (girls) Waseca vs. Lewiston-Altura
- 11a.m. — Game 15 (boys) Lewiston-Altura vs. Waseca
- 12:30 p.m. — Game 16 (girls) Chatfield vs. Luther
- 2:15 p.m. — Game 17 (boys) Prairie du Chien vs. Chatfield
- 3:45 p.m. — Game 18 (girls) Worthington vs. Kasson-Mantorville
- 5:15 p.m. — Game 19 (boys) Worthington vs. Kaukauna
- 7 p.m. — Game 20 (girls) Pine Island vs. Cotter
- 8:30 p.m. — Game 21 (boys) Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Cotter
Thursday - December 30, 2021
- 11:15 a.m. — Game 22 (girls) Luther vs. Alma/Pepin
- 1 p.m. — Game 23 (boys) Alma/Pepin vs. Lewiston-Altura
- 2:45 p.m. — Game 24 (girls) Lewiston-Altura vs. Pine Island
- 4:30 p.m. — Game 25 (girls) Winona vs. Worthington
- 6:15 p.m. — Game 26 (boys) Winona vs. Worthington
