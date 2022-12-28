By Mike Marek
In the biblical Christmas story, it is said that Mary had to give birth in a stable as Joseph was unable to procure room at an inn. Well, the Vikings and Greg Joseph did something this Christmas Eve that the Joseph of biblical fame was unable to do: He found more than enough room at the end of the field goal post to kick the Vikings to victory on a team-record 61-yard field goal. The whole team was ready for overtime, and Joseph decided that he would just end things in regulation.
This game just became another chapter into what has become the most improbable Vikings regular season in their history. They are now 11-0 in one-score games on the season, setting the NFL record for most wins in that scenario. They have come back time and time again against the odds to keep finding ways into the victory circle leaving them with an almost unbelievable 12-3 record. It’s so unbelievable that the rest of the league doesn’t think the Vikings are true contenders. All I know is that the Vikings just keep on finding that winning feeling at the end of the game. Something that was sorely missing just a season ago.
Something about this team is just flat different from last year. A year when they just couldn’t get on the right foot in close games leaving more one-score games on the table than they were able to take home. Is it as simple as coming back to the mean? I believe it’s something deeper. It’s a coach that believes in the team, and more importantly a team that believes in themselves.
This cool confidence is apparent especially in the waning moments of football games. This team honestly believes they are going to make that pivotal play, and that has proven to be the case time and time again. From Jefferson’s miracle catch against Buffalo to Cook’s run for the ages against the Colts and the defense finding ways to close out games via turnovers and sacks. Each week it’s a slightly different flavor, but the recipe is almost exactly the same: clutch plays down the stretch to get the job done.
Now, what does all this mean for the Vikings? In my opinion, the jury is still out. Part of me feels like I am watching a reincarnation of the 2004 Red Sox team that was lovingly called, “The Idiots.” This team was “dumb” because they chose to ignore the curse that was allegedly bestowed on the Red Sox for the course of the better half of a century for trading away Babe Ruth. This team famously came back from a 3-0 deficit in the American League championship series to down the Yankees and move on to what became a laugher of a sweep in the World Series. Curse broken. Some of this same magic has been spotted in the Vikings’ locker room, and it all stems from the man running the show.
Like that 2004 Red Sox team, this Vikings team is being coached by a first-year manager. The Sox had Francona, the Vikings have Kevin O’Connell. Francona is famous for being a player-first manager as is KOC. Francona used this power to get the team to believe, and KOC is doing the same thing.
While Christmas may technically be over, the Vikings are working with Santa to get an extension for one more gift to be delivered in the first week of February. If they manage to pull it off, it will have all started with the coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.