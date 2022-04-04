The Winona State University women's track and field team did not miss a beat moving from their indoor season to the 2022 outdoor campaign, as several first-place finishes in both individual and relay events paced the Warriors to a third-place overall finish as a team at the Wartburg College Select Invitational on Friday, April 1.
NCAA Division II Indoor track and field 400-meter national champion Shereen Vallabouy and Warrior sprint standouts Michaela Pryor and Brooklyn Schyvinck each earned championship honors in their respective events.
Pryor posted a time of 12.36 seconds in the women's 100-meter dash, claiming the top time just ahead of teammate Maddy Pietz who was second at 12.69. Ashlie Lockington and Jaidyn Brower both scored points for WSU in the 100-meter with times of 13.25 and 13.32, respectively. Pryor also won the 200-meter dash, delivering a time of 25.45.
Vallabouy and Schyvinck each were individual champions on the day, with Vallabouy running a 55.68 in the 400-meters and Schyvinck scoring a time of 1:03.76 in the women's 400-meter hurdles. Vallabouy was the only competitor to break the one-minute mark in the race and won the championship by nearly five seconds. Also in the 400-meters, WSU's Jadyn Bennett finished sixth with a time of 1:02.37. In the women's 400-meter hurdles, Schyvinck was joined by Kendall Zeman who finished third (1:03.02), Lainey Lipschultz who finished fourth (1:06.85) and Kylee Becker in sixth (1:08.97).
The Winona State 400-meter relay team claimed first place, clocking a time of 3:51.22, well ahead of the second place Wartburg team at 3:56.77. Zeman, Schyvinck, Pietz and Vallabouy's impressive outing was nearly matched by the Warriors' four-by-100 relay squad, which took second. That team, made up of Michaela Pryor, Brooklyn Schyvinck, Maddy Pietz and Kaylee Olson, turned in a time of 47.92, just .20 off the winning mark of 47.72.
In the women's 100-meter hurdles, Xana Leum took home second place honors with a time of 15.11 in the finals, followed closely by teammates Hanna Reichenberger in third place (15.71) and Kylee Becker fourth (15.72).
In the field events, Kaylee Olson claimed second place in the women's high jump, hitting a mark of 1.65 meters (5' 01.00”), while teammate Madison Rizner was fourth at 1.68 meters (4' 11.00”) in the same event. Rizner also earned a third-place finish in the triple jump with an effort of 37-03.25. Kaylee Patnode was fifth overall in the javelin with a toss of 34.21 meters.
As a team, Winona State earned 138 points overall, good for third place, with host Wartburg claiming the team championship at 196 and Loras College at 183.
Next up for the Winona State women's track and field team is the Ashton May Invite hosted by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The Ashton May is scheduled for Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, in Roger Harring Stadium at Veteran Memorial Field Sports Complex in La Crosse, Wis.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.