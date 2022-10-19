When the top-seeded Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys’ soccer team kicked off their 2022 Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Section 1AA Championship Final against second-seeded Austin High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, they made history by being the first Winhawks boys soccer team to advance to a AA Section Championship in program history.
After 80 scoreless minutes between the Winhawks and the host Packers on Wescott Sports Complex Field in Austin, Minn., the WSHS squad lined up to start overtime being just one touch away from advancing to the MSHSL State Tournament, as the first team to score a goal in extra time would punch their ticket to play for a State Championship.
Unfortunately for the Winhawks, that final touch never came, as a barrage of shots in the evening failed to find the back of the net for Winona Senior High. With the game tied 0-0 following regulation and two golden-goal overtimes, the Winhawks fell 3-1 in penalty kicks, ending their historic season.
The fantastic finale between two of the top teams in Minnesota AA soccer saw a Winhawks team that produced a prodigious amount of strong scoring chances, only to be stymied by Austin goalkeeper Dane Mitchell. The Packer senior goalie made a handful of improbable stops on the Winhawks, turning aside several drives from distance delivered by the Big Nine’s leading scorer Teis Larsen and his Winhawk teammate Mason Mueller.
Both Larsen and Mueller created chances for their team, unleashing several shots from outside of the penalty area that Mitchell adeptly corralled. And on one occasion late in the second half, Larsen was able to beat Mitchell over his right shoulder, only to see the ball hit the goal post and carom out of play.
At the other end of the field, Winona’s Max Uribe also had to be sharp in the midst of several Austin counterattacks, as the Packers lightening quick forward line created many scoring opportunities of their own. One of Uribe’s most important saves of his 13 stops in the game occurred at the end of regulation, leaving his goal line to smother a chance by Austin’s Marvin Ortiz Reyes just before the regulation buzzer sounded.
After the goalless draw, both teams selected their five shooters for the penalty kick tiebreaker. Austin, shooting first, took the early advantage netting their first two attempts while seeing both Winhawk efforts saved. Diptanshu Roka gave Winona hope by netting his penalty to move the score to 3-1, but the fourth and final spot kick from Austin was successful, ending the game, and the Winhawks’ season.
For Austin, the Packers advanced to their fourth state tournament in the last five years. There, they will be one of eight teams looking to earn an AA state title.
For Winona, the Winhawks finish the 2022 campaign with an 11-3-4 overall record. WSHS finished in fourth place in the Big Nine with a 7-2-2 mark, the highest finish since at least 2011. The 11 victories match the 2021 and 2017 Winhawk squads for most in a season; the three losses in 2022 is the least number of losses in a year in program history.
