It’s official: Swanson headed to NCAAs

by DONNY NADEAU, SMU sports information director
In her first outdoor meet of the season, Anna Swanson delivered what proved to be one of the best javelin throws of the entire 2022 season – a toss of 42.99 meters at the Texas Relays on March 23.
And last Friday night, that 42.99-meter mark officially earned the Saint Mary’s University junior her second straight invitation to the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships, which will take place on May 26-28 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Swanson, who defended her javelin crown in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships earlier this month, placed second in last year’s national championships — missing out on winning the school’s first track and field national title on the last throw of the event. Swanson and the rest of the javelin field will compete on Thursday, May 26, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
Swanson enters the competition with the ninth-best throw in Division III this season. Ava Nelson of Pacific Lutheran University heads to the national championships with the top mark of the year at 45.74 meters, followed by Chrissy Strickland of George Fox University (45.04 meters), Rebecca Simpson of Buena Vista University (44.29), Isabelle Deal of Ursinus College (44.15), and Gettysburg College’s Holly Gerrora. Erynn Daubenmire of Westminster College is sitting in sixth (44.0), with Avery Decker of Nebraska Wesleyan University (43.68), Calvin University’s Kamryn Elgersma (43.45), Swanson (42.99), and Jillian Weber of Whittier College (42.91) rounding out the nation’s top 10.
