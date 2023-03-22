Lewiston-Altura High School junior Owen Sommer was one of 35 students from across the state who was recognized with the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL Award last weekend. The award recognizes high school juniors “who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.” Sommer is a three-sport athlete for the Cardinals, playing football and basketball and running track.
