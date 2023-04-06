Come join the fun. Create your own team, and sign up for a tee time between 8-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Everyone plays their own game, with various pin events each week. You do not need a handicap or Westfield membership. Westfield green fees and cart fees may apply. Dues for this league are $7. To sign up or if you have questions, please call Carol at 507-454-4041 or Sandy at 507-313-8320, before April 18. League play begins May 2 with a practice round April 25.
Latest News
- Man dies in Trempealeau shooting; believed to be self-inflicted accident
- Free event with award-winning journalist
- Call for volunteers to search for missing woman
- Ladies Tuesday morning golf league at Westfield golf course
- Youth climbing camps from WSU OERC
- Art Wars to raise funds for Outdoor Collaborative
- Master Naturalist volunteer training at Whitewater
- Learn from the Masters: Ideas for fidgety gardeners
Most Popular
Articles
- Foul play possible in missing woman case; police ask for help
- New clue in missing Winona woman; police seek Fillmore Co. residents help
- Update: Search continues for missing woman
- ‘Very high’ flood risk on Mississippi
- How to help find missing woman: Check properties, save footage
- Two arrested in drug bust
- Police blotter
- Final work on roundabouts begins next month
- Police blotter
- Call for volunteers to search for missing woman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.