Come join the fun. Create your own team, and sign up for a tee time between 8-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Everyone plays their own game, with various pin events each week. You do not need a handicap or Westfield membership. Westfield green fees and cart fees may apply. Dues for this league are $7. To sign up or if you have questions, please call Carol at 507-454-4041 or Sandy at 507-313-8320, before April 18. League play begins May 2 with a practice round April 25.