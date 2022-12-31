by CHRIS ROGERS

 

After staging a come-from-behind victory in its first game of the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic, the Lewiston-Altura (L-A) boys’ basketball team fell short of repeating that feat on Thursday. The Cardinals fell 53-46 to the Mt. Horeb, Wis., Vikings.

L-A Head Coach Michael VanderPlas praised his team’s defensive effort against a talented Mt. Horeb squad. At halftime, the Cardinals trailed 32-28. 

“Overall, we felt good about our approach and game plan,” VanderPlas said. “Defensively, we executed what we wanted to do. We allowed them too many second-chance points on offensive rebounds and things like that; that’s one of the things that really hurt us. They just have a bunch of solid players over there … We didn’t set out to try to stop them. We just wanted to contain them and limit them, and I think we did a good job of that.”

Early in the second half, the Cardinals faltered, surrendering turnovers and missing shots that gave Mt. Horeb a chance to extend its lead. “Offensively, we really struggled today,” VanderPlas said. “And that’s where we had open threes that we missed [from] guys who can normally knock them down [and] shots inside that we missed that we’ve got to convert on to have a chance against a team like Mt. Horeb.”

With 10 minutes left to play, Mt. Horeb was up 46-31. “That’s when we went to the full-court pressure and tried to use our speed and our quickness and aggressiveness to swing the game back in our favor a little bit … Get them frustrated. Get them hesitant to attack,” VanderPlas said. It worked, throwing Mt. Horeb off its game and forcing turnovers. 

With L-A junior Jace Ferguson and sophomore Wyatt Kreidermacher connecting on three-pointers, Owen Sommer drawing fouls, and Zane Nelson driving to the net for a layup, the Cardinals were able to shave their deficit to 10 points, 49-39 with five minutes left.

The Cardinals kept pushing for a comeback until the final seconds, but the aggressive pressure resulted in a few fouls, and Mt. Horeb held on to win. 

Ferguson led the Cardinals with 18 points, followed by Kreidermacher with nine.

“We’ve got a really young, inexperienced team,” VanderPlas said, noting there are only two seniors on the active roster. “So when we have performances like the comeback yesterday or today’s performance against a talented school that’s a lot bigger than us, we see those bright points, and we continue to build on our strengths. And I think when we get toward the end of the season, if we can be playing our best ball at that point with this group that is aggressive — they don’t quit; they have a lot of heart — we think we can do some special things down the stretch. So we’re really looking forward to every day just continuing to build on the bright spots we have.”

