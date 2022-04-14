Five local Winona Just For Kix teams competed at their first Together We Dance Competition of the season, hosted by Just for Kix, in the city of Decorah, Iowa.
Winona Just for Kix competed in four high kick routines and one hip hop routine on Saturday, March 26, at Luther College. The group is coached by Director Michelle Gruber and assisted by Emma Anderson.
The Wee Kix team, which consists of dancers in second and third grade, received a high-gold ranking and first place in their division.
The Tuesday Mini Kix team, which consists of dancers in fourth and fifth grade, received a high-gold ranking and placed third in a tough division, points away from second place. The Thursday Mini Kix class, which consists of dancers in fourth through sixth grade, received a platinum ranking and first place in their division.
The Mini Hip Hop team, which consists of dancers in second through sixth grade, received a high-gold ranking and placed first in their division.
The Middle Kix team, which consists of dancers in seventh through ninth grade, and received a platinum ranking and first overall in their division.
Just For Kix was formed in 1981 in Brainerd, Minn., and is celebrating its 41st year. The company’s owned by Cindy and Steve Clough. There are 26,000 students enrolled annually in local dance classes.
The Winona Just for Kix teams will take the floor in at Nationals at the Mayo Civic Center on May 8.
Wee Kix Dance Team includes Aubrie Gahnz, Aubrey Gappa, Isla Malin, Nora Stingl, Lucy Tipton, Claire Wadewitz, and Zoey Ziemer. Tuesday Mini Kix includes Tessa Baertsch, Madisyn Bolduan, Chloe Christopherson, Danaysia Dingfelder, Jeniyah Peterson Sargent, and Olivia Stanton. Thursday Mini Kix includes Malia Bergler, Alannah Bleess, Isabella Will DuBois, Paige Gordon, Lauren Indra, Hailey Larson, Karlie Larson, Alaina Malin, Lily Martinka, Jordyn Taverna, and Allison Weber. Mini Hip Hop includes Madisyn Bolduan, Danaysia Dingfelder, Isabella Will DuBois, Aubrey Gappa, Paige Gordon, Lauren Indra, Karlie Larson, Lily Martinka, Jordyn Taverna and Allison Weber. Middle Kix includes Willa Bergler, Emilee Bolduan, Lily Forrester, Malia Indra, Elsa Kouba, Delanee Rasmussen, Kali Thompson, and Elliana Winger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.