Submitted photo

Members of the Wee Kix Team earned first place at the National Together We Dance Competition. Pictured from left are (seated) Maya Donnenwerth and Mavis Lano; (standing) Vayda Fort, Claire Wadewitz, Anyla Hall, Emery Bergler, Zoey Ziemer, Madison Anderson, Nora Stingl, Bella Beck, and Harper Sorlie.