Winona Just for Kix competed in Rochester, Minn., on April 30 at the National Together We Dance Competition at the Mayo Civic Center. Winona Just for Kix competed with five different dances in three different styles of dance. Winona was one of 106 programs from Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Nebraska. All five Winona teams finished strong, with season high scores and their best performances of the year.
The Mini Kix team, which are dancers in fourth through sixth grades, danced a high kick dance to the song, “Venus,” earning a platinum ranking and a second place finish.
The Wee Kix team, comprised of dancers in second and third grades, were awarded first place and a platinum ranking with their high kick dance, “Heaven.”
The Mini Hip Hop team, which are dancers in second through sixth grades, performed to the song, “What’s My Name,” and was awarded fourth place and a high gold ranking.
The Junior Lyrical team earned a platinum ranking and was awarded second place. These dancers are in grades 7-12 and danced to the song, “Blood and Muscle.”
Finishing up the day for Winona was the Junior Kix team. They are dancers in grades 7-12 and danced to the song, “Baby I’m a Star.” The girls were given a platinum ranking and were awarded second place in their division.
Winona Just for Kix is directed by Michelle Gruber and assisted by Emma Anderson, Hailey Yender, and Nora Leger.
Dancers include:
Mini Team: Tessa Baertsch, Malia Bergler, Madison Bolduan, Aubriella Burkhalter, Chloe Bronk, Chloe Christopherson, Danaysia Dingfelder, Isabella DuBois Will, Aubrey Gappa, Karlie Larson, Isla Malin, Lily Martinka, Brooklyn McKern, Alivia Mulcahy, Jeniyah Peterson Sargent, Olivia Stanton, Jordyn Taverna, and Lucy Tipton
Wee Team: Madison Anderson, Bella Beck, Emery Bergler, Maya Donnenwerth, Vayda Fort, Anyla Hall, Mavis Lano, Harper Sorlie, Nora Stingl, Claire Wadewitz, and Zoey Ziemer
Junior Team: Willa Bergler, Emilee Bolduan, Lily Forrester, Paige Gordon, Malia Indra, Lauren Indra, Elsa Kouba, Delanee Rasmussen, Savannah Sadler, Kali Thompson, Allison Weber, Natalie Weber, Riley Wilken, Elliana Winger, and Hailey Yender.
