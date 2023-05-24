High school softball
After getting a bye in the first round of the 1AAA Section Tournament, the top-seeded Winhawks softball team will on Thursday in Austin, Minn., take on the winner of Faribault versus Stewartville.
The St. Charles and La Crescent-Hokah softball teams won their first-round playoff games on Monday in the 1AA tournament, with the Saints winning 6-1 over Lake City and the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers beating Lewiston-Altura 5-3.
High school baseball
The fourth-seed La Crescent-Hokah will host the 13th-seed Lewiston-Altura Cardinals baseball team on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Section 1AA Tournament. Ninth-seed St. Charles will travel to Plainview at 4:30 p.m. that day to face the number-eight Bulldogs.
High school track and field
St. Charles High School will host the girls’ and boys’ track and field 1A Subsection 1 Tournament on Wednesday. The qualifiers will advance to the section tournament in Winona next week, hosted by the Winona Senior High School at Paul Giel Field.
