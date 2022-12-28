Winona State University (WSU) is hosting the 37th annual Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic today, December 28, through Friday. Twenty area teams are competing in the event, including boys’ and girls’ squads from Winona Senior High School, Lewiston-Altura High School, and Cotter High School.
Games will be played at the McCown Gymnasium at WSU. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors, and military members. All proceeds benefit the Warrior Club general scholarship fund, which provides academic scholarships for WSU student-athletes.
Wednesday, December 28
10 a.m. — Pine Island vs. Cotter — girls
11:30 a.m. — Dover-Eyota vs. Cotter — boys
1:15 p.m. — Prairie du Chien vs. Dover-Eyota —girls
3 p.m. — Prairie du Chien vs. Lewiston-Altura — boys
4:30 p.m. — Waseca vs. Lewiston-Altura — girls
6:15 p.m. — New Ulm vs. Winona — girls
8 p.m. — Mount Horeb vs. Winona — boys
Thursday, December 29
11:30 a.m. — Lewiston-Altura vs. Luther — girls
1:15 p.m. — Lewiston-Altura vs. Mount Horeb — boys
3 p.m. — Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Waseca — girls
4:30 p.m. — Chatfield vs. New Ulm — girls
6:15 p.m. — Chatfield vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa — boys
8 p.m. — Winona vs. Kasson Mantorville — girls
Friday, December 30
10 a.m. — Luther vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville — girls
11:30 a.m. — Dover-Eyota vs. Pine Island — girls
1:15 p.m. — Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Dover-Eyota — boys
3 p.m. — Kasson Mantorville vs. Chatfield — girls
4:30 p.m. — Winona vs. Chatfield — boys
6:15 p.m. — Cotter vs. Prairie du Chien — boys
8:00 p.m. — Cotter vs. Prairie du Chien — girls
