Five area residents will be inducted into the Minnesota Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame on March 11. For event details, visit tinyurl.com/wnv55js6.
Bill Schmidt, Winona – coach/contributor
Bill will enter the Hall of Fame with one of his most accomplished athletes, current Winhawk Coach Joe Hoialmen. Bill was a three-time All-American at Augsburg and a state champion (1 Class) at Renville High School. He also earned MWCA State Coach of the Year Honors. Bill produced 24 state qualifiers, 12 state place finishers, and an individual state champion. Bill also served as MWCA Executive Director and assistant for 17 Years. Bill provides the placemats for this banquet. In 2019 Bill and his wife Jill received the Ashley for the Arts Humanitarian Award for their volunteer work with the youth in the Winona community. Bill is a member of the MWCA, NWHOF, Augsburg, Winona Wrestling, and Winona Athletic Halls of Fame.
Joe Hoialmen, Winona – athlete/coach
Joey was a high school state champion for Winona High with a 102-17 record for Coach Bill Schmidt. Joe was a 3-time NCAA III All-American and an NCAA III National Champion in 1993 and had 5th and 3rd place finishes. He coached at Augsburg College for six years and was part of multiple NCAA championship teams. Joey was a 2-time Section 1AA and 1AAA Assistant Coach of the Year. He coached at Apple Valley for many years and coached numerous state champions and place winners, as well as team state champs 8 years in a row! Joey is the current head coach at Winona High, where he was a three-time state place winner from 1987-1989 (5th-3rd, and state champ in 1989). This will be Joe’s 4th Hall of Fame induction, along with Augsburg, NCAA III, and Winona High School Athletic HOF!
Dustin Speltz, Lewiston-Altura – athlete
Dustin is the all-time winningest wrestler at Lewiston-Altura High School with an impressive 169-29 Record. He was a six-time Section 1A place winner at weights 103, 125, 130, 135, and 140. He was also a four-time Section 1A champion. Dustin won the 2000 state high school championship with a 3rd place finish in 2001, and a 5th place finish in 1999 for the Cardinals. Dustin was a takedown machine, still holding the season school record of 319 takedowns in 2001. He attended the National Wrestling Coaches Tournament in 2001 with a 5-2 Record. He was a one-time All-American Honorable Mention in the 2001 USA Wrestling Magazine. He was recruited and wrestled at St. Cloud State. He is currently residing in Arizona.
Joel Thoreson, St. Charles – athlete
Joel was a Class A state champion at 152 Pounds in 1989 at St. Charles High School. He also finished as a Region 1 champ that season, defeating Adam Johnson from Houston in the finals. Joe was a state qualifier his junior year and Region 1 runner-up losing to Jake O’Reilly from Goodhue in the finals. Joel also played football for St. Charles. He was twice named MVP and a member of the Three Rivers All-Conference Team. After high school, Joel continued his wrestling career at Mankato State University, where he was a two-time NCAA II All-American at 158 pounds. In 1994, his senior year at Mankato, Joel was part of the team that finished 2nd in the Division II national tournament. That 1994 team was recently inducted into the Mankato Athletics Hall of Fame.
Ben Barton, Wabasha-Kellogg – athlete
Ben had 3rd and 4th place finishes in his junior and senior years, and 145 varsity career wins. Ben was a 2-time captain, a Christmas Tournament champion, and represented Team USA in trip abroad. Ben coached at Osseo High School for 5 years, four as head coach. Ben was Section Coach of the Year and a Section Coaches Rep. Ben shined in college as he qualified for three NCAA Division 1 wrestling tournaments and was a 4-year starter and letter winner for UNI. Ben earned a top 10 finish in the 1998 DI National Tournament (he lost the match to make All-American). He was a 2-time captain of the UNI wrestling team, ranked in the Top 20 of DI in the country. Ben was a prestigious Midlands place winner with 85 career college wins. He has been a long-time principal and superintendent involved in many meetings and discussions advocating MN wrestling. He was the Superintendent at Caledonia Area Schools and is currently the superintendent at Princeton, MN.
