From left, Cotter High School soccer players Olivia Gardner, Ava Killian, and Allyssa Williams received All-State honors at the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association banquet. Gardner was named “Ms. Soccer” as the best class A senior player in the state, and Cotter Coach Marie Barrientos was awarded Section 1 Coach of the Year.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Meet the candidates for the 75th Miss Winona
- Viking View: Captain Clutch
- Winona’s restaurant scene has transformed
- Winona, county face admin. hiring decisions
- Police Blotter
- Enrollment down at local colleges
- C-FC Schools honor local businesses for their support
- Alleged drug dealer arrested in Winona bust
- Evangelisto crowned 75th Miss Winona
- Winona seeks HBC properties on Main Street downtown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.