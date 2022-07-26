Longevity Boxing Club of Winona participated in the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves tournament on Friday, July 15, at Grand Casino Hinckley. Nyapal Minyoang and Jim Shimshak both won and went three two-minute rounds with superior opponents from elite gyms in Minnesota. It was an honor to see this young lady and young man pursue their dreams successfully, Longevity Boxing organizers said.
