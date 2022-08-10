Jarred Burt (center) celebrates with coaches after his win. Burt and Nyapal Minyoang of Longevity Boxing Club in Winona both participated in the USA Boxing event on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Alexandria, Minn. Both boxers fought fearlessly and tenaciously through back-and-forth action and came out on top with wins. We’re thankful for their tough opponents who gave us the opportunity to better ourselves inside and outside the ring.
