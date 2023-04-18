Pettit Racing will be conducting a meet-and-greet event at Sliced (66 Center Street in Winona) on Friday, April 21, from 3-5 p.m. Pettit Racing will have three racing karts on display as well as giving out free samples of Sliced pizza. Adults and children are welcome to sit in the karts and imagine themselves on the high banks of Mississippi Thunder Speedway. Pettit Racing drivers Jonathan “JP3” Pettit (age eight), Lucas “LaGoose” Pettit (age 6), and Adam “Talls” Molling (adult) will be in attendance to answer questions about their racing vehicles, where they race, and any other questions the public may have. Sliced is a supporter of youth racing and will be providing the venue and pizza for the event.
