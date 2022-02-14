Honoring one of the best point guards ever to suit up for the Warriors, the Winona State University (WSU) men's basketball team saw Southwest Minnesota State (SMSU) spoil last Saturday’s Senior Day celebration, dealing WSU a 79-71 setback in McCown Gymnasium.
Battling until the end, Winona State was led in scoring by Alec Rosner with 23 points, and Devin Whitelow dished out a team-high six assists after being recognized prior to tip off as the lone senior on the 2021-22 WSU roster. Whitelow has scored 992 points in his Warrior career so far, started 113 times and played in 122 contests since stepping onto the floor on November 11, 2017.
As in Friday's contest against the University of Sioux Falls, the visiting Mustangs started out hot, scoring the first 12 points of the game and leading for much of the first half. Once Winona State got going, however, they went on a first half surge of their own, battling back to catch up and eventually surpass SMSU in the opening 20 minutes of play. After hitting 6-of-13 from behind the arc in the first half and going 12-of-26 overall from the floor, WSU took a 31-30 lead into the locker room at the break.
After the intermission, Southwest Minnesota State began to parlay their advantage on the boards — out-rebounding WSU 19-12 in the first half — to pull away on the scoreboard. Midway through the second half, the Mustangs had rebuilt their 10-point advantage at 58-48, although Rosner scored from close range after the timeout to trim the lead to eight and move his points-scored mark to seven in the contest.
Rosner then went on one of his patented scoring runs, collecting 16 points in the final nine minutes of play, including a three pointer in the last 90 seconds of the game. The quick-strike offense sparked by Rosner carved the Mustang double-digit lead down to just six points at 75-69.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, a pair of good looks down low resulting from strong efforts on the offensive boards rimmed in and out, and the ensuing scrums chewed up valuable time on the clock. Forced to foul, WSU watched SMSU net five free throws in the final minute to hold off the Warriors 79-71.
As a team, Winona State was 27-of-58 (46.6 percent) from the floor, including 10-of-28 (35.7 percent) from behind the arc. WSU hit seven of eight free throw attempts in the game and saw Luke Martens also reach double digits with 11 points. Martens led his team in rebounds and both Rosner and Martens were a perfect 3-of-3 at the charity stripe.
Southwest Minnesota State was led by Dunwa Omot with 23 points. Kenny Byers added 20 and hauled in eight rebounds for the Mustangs, who move to 13-10 overall, 9-9 in conference play.
Head Coach Todd Eisner sits on 99 career wins with Winona State and will get chance to add a digit to that number on Thursday, Feb. 17, when the Warriors host Concordia, St. Paul. The Golden Bears were the victim last season when Winona State’s veteran head coach earned career win 500. The two teams will tip off in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.
