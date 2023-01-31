The Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) Dragons showed why they’re ranked 15th in the country last Saturday when they defeated Winona State University (WSU) 88-59 in Winona.
The WSU Warriors started out strong, with Connor Drew and Luke Martens lighting up the scoreboard and Martens and Drew Adams dunking on the Dragons. However, after a 16-16 tie halfway through the first, WSU’s shooting fell cold and the Dragons’ offense erupted from the behind three-point line for 12 points in four minutes. MSUM only extended its lead in the second half. As a whole, WSU made 35.8% of its shots.
WSU’s most dangerous offensive threat, Connor Dillon, was held to six points on the night, his lowest-scoring game of the season. Drew led the Warriors with 14 points on Saturday, and Martens and James Kelley had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
MSUM’s Gavin Baumgartner had 19 points in the game, two other Dragons hit double-digits, and the visitors benefitted from scoring depth from their substitutes.
The Warriors (11-10 overall, 6-10 conference) host another conference matchup on Friday when they will play the Augustana University Vikings (11-11, 7-9 conference) at 5:30 p.m. at McCown Gym.
