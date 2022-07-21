The Minnesota City Red 10U baseball team took first place in the Lake City Youth Baseball Tournament on Saturday, July 9. In their first game, Minnesota City earned a 9-1 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. After being down five runs, they earned a 7-5 come-from-behind victory over Pine Island to advance to the championship game where they earned a 4-2 victory over St. Charles.
The team was coached by John Hardy, Tim Pozanc, Jason Pericak, and Jeremy Miller.
