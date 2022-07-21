MC 10U wins LC tourney

Submitted photo

 

The tournament players included (second row, from left) Hunter Schroeder, Corbin Calteaux, Jack Gervais, Dominic Hardy, Parker Pericak, and Ashton Pozanc, (front row, from left) Drew Miller, Tom Miller, Luke Miller, Tanner Pozanc, and Bentley Breza. Not pictured are Mason Stockhausen and Max Buege.

The Minnesota City Red 10U baseball team took first place in the Lake City Youth Baseball Tournament on Saturday, July 9. In their first game, Minnesota City earned a 9-1 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. After being down five runs, they earned a 7-5 come-from-behind victory over Pine Island to advance to the championship game where they earned a 4-2 victory over St. Charles. 

The team was coached by John Hardy, Tim Pozanc, Jason Pericak, and Jeremy Miller.