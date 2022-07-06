On Sunday, June 26, 2022 the Minnesota City Youth Baseball 8U team took first place in the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Tournament played in Trempealeau. The tournament was hosted by the Seven Rivers Baseball Association and featured teams from La Crosse, Wis., and the surrounding area. This was the first ever tournament for Minnesota City 8U team where the kids were pitching.
The team is coached by Andrew Kieffer, Amy and Chris Schommer, Brian Schroeder, Jeremy Miller, Erich Black, and Mike Hengel. The players are Max Beier, Britton Black, Bentley Breza, Korbin Calteaux, Kyden Calteaux, Colton Hengel, Marshall Kieffer, Luke Miller, Tom Miller, Brayden Molling, William O'Laughlin, Grayson Olson, Tanner Pozanc, Adam Schommer and Liam Schroeder.
