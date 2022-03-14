Carly Moon earned medalist honors and led the Winona State University (WSU) women's golf team to a first-place finish at The Legacy Invitational on March 11.
Moon, a sophomore from Baraboo, Wis., shot a two-day total of 161 (84-77) and was the only player to shoot under 80 in either round en route to winning the tournament by three strokes.
Winona State led by a stroke after the first day (339) and improved their score by 11 strokes on day two (328), to finish with a five-stroke victory over second place McKendree University.
Along with Moon, all five Warriors finished in the top-20 individually. Toni Baldwin tied for third overall by shooting an 83 in each round to finish with a 166. Marah Rothgarn shot a 169 (85-84) and finished tied for eight. Rachel Henderson (87-84) and Ellie Behring (89-86) each finished inside the top-20 to help secure the team victory for WSU.
Winona State featured a second squad in the tournament, and they finished in sixth place as a team. Jessica Smith led with a (92-83) to tie for 20th individually. Alexis Bell cut 11 strokes off her first round during the second round to finish with a 179 (95-84) to help the Warriors cut 10 strokes during day two.
WSU will be in action next at the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational in Bolivar, Mo. on March 21-22. The Warriors will compete in just two more events before the conference championships on April 22-24.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
