On September 24 and 25, Winona Composite Mountain Bike Team battled against 12 other Division 1 teams at Gamehaven Reservoir in Rochester, Minn., and finished third overall as a team. Winona Senior High School (WSHS) student Isaac Allred won the boys varsity race, and fellow WSHS student Natalie Horeck took third in girls varsity.
Aliya Gricius (WSHS) finished third in the JV2 girls contest, and Alayna Hardy (Cotter Schools) took eighth place among eighth-grade girls.
On the boys’ side, Lucas Wooden (Cotter Schools) finished in fourth place in the JV3 boys race. Max Horeck (WSHS) was fifth in JV2 boys, and Owen Allred (WSHS) and Gus Menton (WSHS) finished second and third, respectively, among freshman boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.