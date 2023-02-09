The Winona girls’ Nordic ski team won the Section 1A title on Tuesday at Hyland Park in Bloomington, Minn., and qualified for next week's state meet in Biwabik, Minn., at Giant’s Ridge. Anna Gilmer was the top overall finisher, while Ava Pike was third. Ruby Kiesel and Calla Pike took 11th and 12th, respectively, and Mollie Ping was 15th. Sonja Semling and Olivia Teichroew took second place in the sprint relay.
Rory Briggs and Tanner Benson also qualified for state as individuals from the boys’ Nordic team. Briggs was fourth overall, and Benson took seventh.
The boys’ team narrowly missed qualifying for state as a team, finishing in third, just two points behind Prior Lake/New Prague.
