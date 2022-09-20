From: Coach Chris Mayer
The Lady Swimhawks lost a close meet to the Northfield Gators last Thursday, September 15, 98-81. All night long, the Winhawks had great races, won many of the events, but struggled to keep up with Northfield’s depth. Despite the 0-3 start, the rest of the season looks bright.
We had a little mixup in the 200 medley relay. Our A relay, consisting of Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, and Ava Pike, had to race from behind as they missed the starting buzzer, but they swam a new season best and won with their 1:57.65.
In the 200 freestyle, Abby had a great race and almost took down their number-one distance swimmer, finishing second with her 2:08.12 compared to their 2:07.86. Ava picked up the valuable fifth position with her 2:22.91.
Grace Nelson led the charge for us in the 200 individual medley and took fourth with her consistent 2:35.08. Piper Jones was right behind Grace with a new personal best of 2:38.07.
Ava Pike gave their sprinters a tough race, swimming a 26.39. Olivia Teichroew almost broke the 29-second barrier and finished fifth with her 29.06.
With diver Ayanna King out with an injury, seventh grader Ava Kerkenbush was inspired to step up, and she won the diving event with 157.75 points. Calla Pike took fourth with 141.50 points.
Harper won he 100 butterfly in 1:06.83, beating 1:07.62, 1:08.17, and 1:08.83 times from Northfield. Makayla was just behind these girls as she took fifth with a new personal best of 1:09.99.
Ava Pike had a rematch from the 50, but fell just short again, swimming a 57.19, but setting another new in-season best time. Erica Beckman continues to improve as she took fifth with her 1:03.21.
Grace Nelson had a strong race in the 500 freestyle and just missed taking second, 6:04.39 to Northfield’s 6:02.35. Ava Koopman dropped five seconds from last week to finish in 6:26.70 minutes, good for fifth place.
Our 200 freestyle relay took third place in the event behind two very strong Northfield relays. These four girls reminded me of what I love about coaching: the girls knew they needed to step up, perform well for themselves and their teammates, and they absolutely crushed it. All four girls swam season or personal bests and earned that awesome third-place finish. Erica B. blasted a 28.46 time, a new best leadoff. Makayla, who’s barely been below 29 seconds, destroyed that and swam a 27.76. Where did Piper Jones come from? Her previous best was 28.40, and she swam a 27.35. Grace anchored the relay with her new in-season best of 27.8. Touch ’em all, Kirby; that was a home run of a relay!
Harper continued her great swims, but lost by a fingernail in the 100 backstroke, 1:05.70 to 1:05.79. Erica took third in the backstroke with her 1:16.24. Kenley had a new personal best of 1:17.28, which earned her fourth.
At this point, Northfield had earned enough points to win the meet, but our girls didn’t care as they kept delivering new best swims Abby improved in the WSHS all-time records, as she is now fourth after a 1:10.83 100 breaststroke swim. Piper swam another personal best in 1:23.18, and Calla Pike has solidified herself as our number-three breaststroker with her 1:29.78, breaking the difficult 1:30 barrier.
The 400 freestyle relay crushed our expectations and hopefully reminded all of the Big 9 and section that although we may be small, we are strong. We dominated the race and won 3:56.22 to Northfield’s 3:56.65. For reference, our top 400 free relay at sections last year was 3:55.75. Our girls are almost there, and we are only at the third meet of the season.
What a meet and what a great way for these girls to get some confidence heading into the middle part of the season. The girls look forward to these next few meets as they host Rochester’s John Marshall on Thursday, September 22, and Menomonie on Tuesday, September 27.
