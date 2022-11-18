by CHRIS ROGERS
It’s a brand new day for the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) girls’ hockey team. After going five seasons without a win at the varsity level, the Winhawks are off to a 2-1 start this year, and a 5-0 victory over Mankato West Scarletts Thursday put an exclamation point on the team’s newfound success.
Starting in goal for the Scarletts was Alayna Smith, and the Winhawks tested her early and often. The Winhawks’ top line of Jordyn Werner, Avery Engbrecht, and Kasja Kovala got off to a quick start, and the Winona girls kept the Scarletts in their own end for the better part of four minutes early in the first period, with forward Briar Rouleau getting a few great chances from the slot and defenseman Asta Griggs whipping shots from the point.
It was a battle of goalies in the first period, as Smith turned aside everything the Winhawks could throw at her. She denied a breakaway chance for Engbrecht, and even when the Winona girls jammed away at loose pucks in the crease, Smith shut the door.
While Mankato got fewer shots away, Winona goalie Aliya Gricius — who earned her first shutout of the season — was also called upon to make some difficult saves. The Winhawks got into penalty trouble, putting Mankato on the first of two 5-on-3 power plays of the game, but Gricius turned aside dangerous chances, and the Winona penalty killers hustled to gather loose pucks and run down the clock.
The freshman Rouleau was the first to get one past Smith early in the second. On a broken play, Rouleau received a pass from senior Novalee Kerns, and the freshman went top shelf, blocker side to beat Smith and put the Winhawks up 1-0. Not long after, a shot from the point by Griggs was tipped in front by Engbrecht, and in the ensuing chaos, Werner cashed in on a loose puck to give the Winhawks a 2-0 lead.
The great goaltending on both ends continued, with Smith robbing Kovala and Gricius sliding over to stop a one-timer chance for Mankato. While Winona seemed to out-pass the Scarletts throughout the game, Mankato improved its puck possession in the second, and Mankato’s Maree Zimmerman showed off her nifty moves, breezing past defenders.
Halfway through the third, Engbrecht was finally rewarded with a goal after she dug a puck out of the corner in the Scarletts’ zone, drove to the net, and let a shot go that rang off the post and in on the short side. A few minutes later, Rouleau picked up another goal, as she circled the zone and let a wrister fly from the high slot that beat the Mankato netminder high on the glove side — 4-0 Winona.
Mankato got another 5-on-3 power play late in the third, but Gricius stood tall as the Scarletts crashed the net. Even with the two-skater disadvantage, Engbrecht threatened to score shorthanded, driving to the net and getting off a backhander from point-blank range. Back at full strength, Engbrecht capped off the night with a goal from the slot off a centering feed from eighth grader Penelope Gorman, making it 5-0 Winona.
Head Coach Rick Burns had one word for how his team played: “Better.” He said, “We’re learning as we go. They played incredibly well tonight.” Asked about the forechecking that frustrated many Mankato breakout attempts, Burns said, “We’re getting on the puck fast and staying on it. They were pretty relentless tonight, which was something we’ve been hounding [them] on. We tweaked a few things this season to get the girls on the puck sooner, and they’re doing a very good job of it.”
Rouleau had one goal as a JV player last season. Three games into her varsity career, the freshman doubled that count in one game. Beaming, Rouleau said she was “very excited” to get two goals. “We passed really well. We shot, and we communicated really well,” she said of her teammates.
“We’re stacked with young players, juniors and down,” Burns said. “So we’re blessed to have talent that is capable of playing varsity.”
“I think this game really showed our improvement,” Engbrecht said. In the past, they were always fighting to make a comeback, but her team came out strong from the start and dominated the puck possession, she said. Asked what changed from last year, the junior responded, “We have just been practicing really hard.” The team has been practicing twice a day and weightlifting, she said. “Even just team bonding,” like getting ice cream together, has helped, she added. “I feel we are much closer on and off the ice,” she said.
“We’re just getting started,” Burns said. “They’re actually learning the game, and they’ve come a long way in three weeks, but we have a long way to go. What I’m really looking forward to is watching these guys play hockey at the end of the season, and when we get down to the playoff time, I can’t wait to watch them play the good competition and see where we actually end up.”
Next Tuesday, the Winhawks will host Rochester’s Mayo High School at 7:15 p.m. at Bud King Ice Arena in Winona.
