By Mark Metzler
The Washington Commanders? How can the Packers lose to the Washington Commanders? Of course, how could they lose to the Giants or the crappy Jets?
So, 23-21. What happens if Amari Rodgers doesn’t muff that punt? We squeak out a win. Maybe. The team isn’t playing well, and I’m going to lay it right at the feet of the front office and Aaron Rodgers. The Packers should not have signed him to an extension.
Aaron Rodgers seems to be in a world of his own. I guess that’s no surprise. He’s been out there for a long time, but it seems to be getting more so. Perhaps it’s induced by his use of mushroom tea (tongue partially in my cheek). The four-time MVP said his last two awards were helped by taking the tea, and ayahuasca, opening his world and improving his mental health. I’d be all for it if it would open his receivers. That would improve the mental health of Packers fans. Until that long completion to Sammy Watkins at the end of the game, he was averaging under five yards a reception.
Perhaps the hallucinations from the tea include throwing to better receivers, as he was able to do with Davante Adams over the past two years. I’m guessing the hallucinations aren’t as vivid this year with Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Watkins, Allen Lazard and the like floating across his field of vision. Certainly, they must seem like they are going in slow motion. Trippy.
Whatever the case, Rodgers does march to the beat of his own drummer. From what we see, he’s quite smart. The problem is he probably thinks he’s smarter than everyone else. He probably is (hey, he got his money), but he shouldn’t act like it as he did so horribly last year with his COVID immunization fiasco. He also appears to be super competitive. He’s driven to do well, but to what extent and when will it end?
If you remember, his play in the year before the two MVP years was less than magnificent, causing the Packers to draft Jordan Love. That was motivational for Rodgers.
Or maybe, it’s cutting his hair. That looks like something he might have done himself after having a little too much tea. I think it looks crappy. But, I’m no style icon, and really I don’t care about his hair. I do care how he plays, and for someone who is making $50 million plus a year, his play has been unacceptable, even if it has a lot to do with the people around him. That’s where the front office is to blame. Fifty million dollars would have bought a lot of talent.
While Rodgers isn’t close to leading the league in any passing categories, he is the outright leader in bad body language. I was reading an article about how a former executive in the league thinks the body language shows how much Rodgers doesn’t want to be in Green Bay. Well, it appears the window for dealing him has passed. At least, the window for getting any value for him has passed. In the off-season, the Packers could have gotten at least two first-round picks for him and maybe more. Now, the team would be lucky to get a third-round pick. Plus, the Packers would have to eat half his salary.
But, hey, the playoffs are still distantly possible if the team gets its act together. For now, let’s hope that Rodgers gets a better shipment of tea.
