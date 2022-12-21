by Mark Metzler
At the start of the season Monday’s game with the Packers and Los Angeles Rams promised to be one of the marquee matchups of the year. The reality is the fortunes of both teams went south and it became a game to see if the Packers could keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They did, and they looked relatively good most of the time, winning 24-12. It is how they should have played for most of the season.
The offense did play well against the depleted Rams defense, mixing the run and the pass. But they were on a mission to let the Rams back in the game when it seemed like the game could be put away. The defense played pretty good, but also had lapses. On a couple of passes it seemed as if the defense fell asleep. Better teams will take advantage of that all day. The Rams aren’t a better team. But they won the Super Bowl last year. The Packers haven’t been able to say that for a decade.
The game really came down to the start of the second half when the Packers put together a seven-minute drive that ended with an A.J. Dillon run, his second of the game. The defense held, and the Packers put together another short touchdown drive, ending with an Aaron Rodgers pass to Aaron Jones to make it 24-6.
A couple of good opening drives ended with just three points on the board. The Rams were able to tie it up. So, a game that should have started 14-0 was 3-3 one-third of the way through the second quarter. The Packers put together another good drive and eventually scored. The Rams came back with a field goal to make it 10-6 at the half.
Yes, the Packers are still mathematically alive, but they are going to need some help, a lot of help. First, the Packers need to win the rest of their games. Based on what we saw against the Rams, the chance of that happening against the Dolphins, Vikings and Lions is slim but not impossible. But, if they do win out, they are going to need some help. That help starts with the Vikings needing to beat the Giants. So, go Vikings. And, how about that comeback? Amazing. Truly amazing.
So, the Rodgers conjecture is starting in earnest again. Where will Aaron Rodgers play next year? The obvious choice is the Packers. He’s under contract for two more years, and who is going to walk away from that type of money? He might. He could retire. But I don’t think a person with the pride or ego that Rodgers has will do that. He wants to go out playing well, not like he’s played this year. I don’t think he’ll retire, but who knows what he thinks.
If the Packers do trade Rodgers and turn the ship over to Jordan Love, several good teams need a quarterback. The New England Patriots could use somebody better than Mack Jones. Tampa Bay could use someone if Tom Brady retires. The Washington Commanders could use an upgrade. Probably the best choice is the New York Jets. They have seen enough of Zach White, and they have a pretty good team. Wouldn’t it be something if Rodgers went to the Jets just as Brett Favre did before him? That would be fine as long as Rodgers doesn’t go to the Vikings after that, just as Favre did.
The Packers got a third-round pick for Favre, but they are going to get more for Rodgers. The talk is maybe as much two first-round picks. Maybe. I think that’s a little steep if the Jets are willing to pick up a big portion of Rodgers’ contract. But we’ll see.
Sunday, it’s down to Miami. The odds, if you’re counting, show the Packers with a 68 percent chance of making the playoffs if they win out.
