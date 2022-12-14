By Mark Metlzer
The Packers have been bad for most of the season. When that happens, it’s easy to blame the players, but it’s hard to fire all the players. It’s easier to place blame on the coaches and fire a few of them.
First, there’s no way the Packers are going to fire Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Over his first three seasons he had more regular season wins than any coach in history. He’s not been good this year, but his three years of equity are going to cut him needed slack. His coordinators are not going to get that same consideration.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry will likely be gone. He’s not reacted well, especially in pressure situations. In other words, he doesn’t think well on his feet. The big news is Jim Leonhard is available. He will be leaving the University of Wisconsin program after the end of the year. He didn’t show enough as the interim head coach to be given the job, but he has shown up as a defensive coordinator. He was reportedly offered the Packers defensive coordinator job before it was given to Barry. I think he’ll get offered the job again. Leonhard is a Wisconsin favorite with his history as a player at Madison and in the NFL. His hiring will play well.
I think a change at offensive coordinator is possible as well. Adam Stenavich has done OK considering the lack of talent, but I think he could be better. I think it will come down more to who will be available. My guess is last year’s coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will become available again. Hackett has been disappointing as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. There is a good chance he will be fired. If so, there will be a push for the Packers to hire him. Again, it’s easier to blame the coaches.
So with no Packers game, I sat down with some Vikings fans to watch their game against the Lions. Other than the opener against the Packers, I hadn’t watched the Vikings at length. They did look good in that opener, but not against the Lions. The Vikings defense needs a good deal of help. The Lions poured through them. The Vikings offense seems good, and Justin Jefferson is probably the best non-quarterback in the game. But unless they fix the defense, the Vikings aren’t going far.
That’s too bad. It’s painful watching Vikings fans watch a game. They are always waiting for something bad to happen, for the next shoe to fall. Their expectation is a bad outcome. It’s what they know. They still have time to turn it around and don’t have far to go. With some breaks, you never know. And if one team is due some good breaks, it’s the Vikings.
But enough about the Vikings. The Packers are still barely alive for the playoffs. The Lions winning didn’t help, but it is good the Giants and Seahawk were beat. Currently, the chances are at 6 percent. The Packers play the Rams Monday night. By the time the game rolls around, the playoff picture will be more clear. No matter what, hoping for the playoffs is just putting off the inevitable.
