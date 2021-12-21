by Mark Metzler
Finally, a good special teams play! A.J. Dillon recovered an onside kick, and the Packers won, 31-30, over a scrappy, short-handed and well-coached Baltimore Ravens team. It was a game that almost turned out very badly. Very badly.
Luckily, the Packers were able to turn away a Baltimore Ravens attempted two-point conversion a few seconds earlier. It was one of the few plays Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley failed to make.
Huntley played well, but he wasn’t quite at the level of Aaron Rodgers, who strengthened his case to win the NFL MVP. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and tied Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in Packers’ history. (And, yes, they’re tied for biggest ego, too.) However, Rodgers did miss an open touchdown to Allen Lazard that could have sealed the win.
The start of the second half was key again. The Packers took the kickoff and went down for a touchdown, with Rodgers hitting Aaron Jones. The Ravens came back and drove down the field to set up a key fourth-and-one, but the Ravens moved and had to take a five-yard penalty. They settled for a field goal, and the Packers kept the lead, 21-17.
Then the Ravens executed a great pooch kick that the Packers bumbled, pinning the team back near the 10, but the Packers drove it down the field on a long drive. And the defense held, so with 12 minutes left, the game was out of reach, or so it seemed. The Ravens did come back. The Ravens cut the game to 31-24, and their defense finally held. Then, the Packers special teams screwed up again with a delay of game penalty. Who does that? A unit that is badly coached. Then, a bad punt.
The Ravens drove in for the score, with Huntley running in for a touchdown. The Ravens didn’t hesitate and went for the win with the two-point conversion. You have to give them credit.
The Packers offense is playing at a high level, and the defense is also playing well. They are both in the top 10 and will likely both end the year in the top five. When teams are able to do that, it usually means a trip to the Super Bowl.
But special teams are killing the Packers. First Issac Yiadom ran into a Ravens player trying to make a fair catch. The Ravens converted for a touchdown. Then on the next play, a nice return by Amari Rodgers, there was a hold to push the team back, although the offense was able to overcome the mistake and score. Though I haven’t seen any evidence of it yet, I’m hoping the special teams can pull it together going down the stretch. It could be the difference.
The Ravens were hurt and had people out because of COVID. They had practice squad players starting in the defensive backfield. It took a while for Rodgers to get onto the field to take advantage, but he was able to pick them apart when he did. On the Packers’ first drive he missed an open Davante Adams, and the Packers went three and out. He didn’t miss much after that, other than the pass to Lazard. On the second drive, he was 5-for-5, which ended with a Dillon touchdown. On the third drive, he was 5-for-6, and ended it with a short touchdown pass to Adams. In the end, he finished 23-31 for 268 yards and a 132 passer rating.
It’s fair to say that the Ravens have a better backup quarterback than the Packers. Huntley, who was filling in for injured superstar Lamar Jackson is really good. He’s got great feet, has a good presence in the pocket, and he is accurate. Huntley played at Utah and was undrafted, signing with the Ravens following the 2020 draft. Also from Utah, this time Utah State, was Packers 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. And the Packers traded up to get Love. The Packers may have scouted the wrong school.
Still, the Packers have made a lot of good personnel decisions. It’s been amazing how the team has filled in for its injured players. So far, they have the top seed in the NFC. If they can continue, the road to the Super Bowl will go through Lambeau. That’s a good thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.