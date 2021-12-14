by Mark Metzler
Yes, Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears, but it was a bit uncertain in the first half Sunday night as the Packers poured it on in the second half to beat the Bears, 45-30.
The key was the beginning of the third quarter. The Packers scored on a methodical 75-yard drive with A.J. Dillon running over people and Rodgers connecting. Then Preston Smith forced a Justin Fields fumble. On the next play Rodgers hit Aaron Jones with a touchdown pass, and, then, the game was essentially over.
Rodgers was brilliant again as he connected for four touchdown passes and 341 yards, including two to Davante Adams. Rodgers is making his case for another MVP. His play may be good enough for voters to disregard his polarizing actions this year.
The Packers special teams did the best they could to keep the Bears in the game. They were pathetic in the first half, allowing a long punt return, a long kickoff return and then a 97-yard punt return by Jakeem Grant Sr., and then another long kickoff return that set up a field goal at the end of the half, that gave the Bears a 27-21 halftime lead. Grant’s punt return was the first punt return for a touchdown in the NFL this year. It also tied the record for the longest punt return in NFL history. And, of course, the Packers put a punctuation mark on the poor special teams play by muffing an onside kick near the end of the game.
For the second game in a row, Rasul Douglas came up with a big play. His 55-yard pick six of a Justin Fields pass in the second quarter turned a grim looking game into a competitive one, giving the Packers a temporary 14-10 lead.
You have to give Fields credit. He came right back and hit Damiere Byrd with a 54-yard pass to put the Bears ahead. Earlier in the year I said that he was the best first-round pick in the draft. I’ve been wrong about a lot of things, but I don’t think I’m wrong about Fields. He’s going to be really good, and it won’t be long before he owns the Packers. It could be as early as next year if Rodgers doesn’t come back. It was interesting to hear announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collingsworth talk about Rodgers being happy and there being a chance he would come back again. I don’t think so, but who knows?
You have to give Matt LaFleur credit, too. His decision to go for a fourth and goal from the two with team down 10-0 resulted in a touchdown. This one from Rodgers to Allen Lazard. Lazard was more part of the game plan this week because receiver Randall Cobb is out for at least three weeks with a core injury. The Packers suffered another injury on the line with Billy Turner going down with a knee injury. Veteran Dennis Kelly came in and played well. What the line has done this year has been amazing.
I’ve been trying to think back about the Bears’ good teams. I was hard-pressed to find a lot. Of course, there were the 1985 Bears. That was one of the best teams of all time, but it fell apart quickly. A lot of ego there with Ditka and Buddy Ryan, I think. That was too bad. Sure, there have been a couple of teams that put it together since then. The 2006 team went to the Super Bowl, but got trampled. Since then, they’ve been to the playoffs three times, twice in the past four years. All in all, they have been pretty mediocre for the past three decades plus.
But they came out and played hard on Sunday night. If I were a Bears’ fan (which I’m glad I’m not), I’d be hopeful. As a Packers’ fan, I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. A Super Bowl is possible.
