By Mark Metzler
By game time, the Packers and Vikings knew they both held their futures in their hands.
With a Washington Commanders loss, the Packers knew that wins against the Vikings and Lions would mean they were in the playoffs.
For the Vikings, a Philadelphia Eagles loss meant that two consecutive wins would give them the number one seed in the NFC, which would mean a bye for the first week and home field advantage through the playoffs. A lot was on the line.
With that knowledge, only the Packers showed up, delivering on their promise as a team for one of the few times all year, beating the Vikings, 41-17.
All week Packers fans wondered if returner Keisean Nixon and receiver Christian Watson would play. Fans thought they could make a difference. They did.
Watson caused fear with the potential for the long pass. He didn’t do a lot in the game. It didn’t matter much because it helped to open up the rest of the offense. But Nixon’s 105-yard kick return after the Packers’ defense held the Vikings to a field goal following that blocked punt was a dagger.
Don’t make any mistake, the defense holding after that blocked punt was huge — one of the big series of the year. On the Vikings’ next possession, Rasul Douglas broke up a Kirk Cousins pass that Darnell Savage returned 75 yards for another touchdown.
The offensive line had a good game, and Aaron Jones ran well, going over 1,000 yards for the season, and over 100 yards for the game. Aaron Rodgers was solid. With the way the rest of the team played, he didn’t have to be great.
The defense was the most aggressive it’s been all year, especially in the first half. The two late touchdowns didn’t mean anything, and the defense came up with its best when the team needed it the most. Jaire Alexander’s play against Justin Jefferson was likely the best individual performance all year. I hope and expect the aggressiveness is something that will continue next week.
So, the Packers are probably the third hottest team in the NFL right now. The two teams arguably hotter are the Lions and the 49ers.
This weekend’s game against the Lions should be fun to watch. In fact, most of the country will be watching. The Lions haven’t played a meaningful end of the season game for years. If they win, they will need Seattle to lose to make the playoffs. If the Packers win, they are in. Unbelievable. It’s good the game is at Lambeau. It will be close. If the Packers make it, they will likely play the 49ers, who are now the two seed, thanks to the Vikings loss.
So, the potential is for two very tough games, but I didn’t think there was a chance the Packers would be in this position. I’m glad to say I was wrong.
The CBS crew that did the game, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, were singing the Packers’ praises as a dangerous playoff team. The first step is to get there. It’s in their hands.
And, of course, it’s always good to beat the Vikings.
